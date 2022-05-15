FRESNO — Quartz Hill senior Emily Drossel had the best finish ever for a swimmer from the Golden League at the CIF State Swimming Championships on Friday at Clovis West High School.
Drossel won her heat in the 100-yard butterfly and finished 28th overall, capping a historic four-year swimming career at Quartz Hill High School.
Drossel finished with a time of 56.61 seconds, .20 more than her time at the CIF-Southern Section championships last week, but moved her from 31st to 28th place over.
It is the highest finish from any swimmer from the Golden League. The only other swimmer to compete at the CIF State Swimming Championships was Quartz Hill’s Cody Kewley, who finished 30th overall in the 100 breaststroke in 2016.
Drossel qualified for the CIF State Championships as an alternate int he 200 freestyle in 2019.
Drossel finishes her high school career with school records in seven events: the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles, the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay.
She also owns the Golden League record in five events: the 100 and 200 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay.
Drossel is also second in Golden League history in three events: the 50 and 500 freestyles and the 400 free relay.
Drossel never lost at a dual meet race.
She was able to achieve these accomplishments despite losing a season and a half due to the COVID pandemic.
