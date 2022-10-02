NASCAR Texas Auto Racing

Associated Press

Chase Elliott’s tire burns after he contacted the wall during a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Drivers aren’t happy with the Next Gen cars this season.

 Larry Papke

NASCAR drivers are angry and concerned about their safety in the new Next Gen cars as the playoffs roar into one of the most chaotic and dangerous tracks on the circuit.

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion diagnosed four days after he crashed. Bowman hit the wall early at Texas Motor Speedway but finished Sunday’s race despite radioing his Hendrick Motorsports crew: “I can’t drive the rest of the day.”

