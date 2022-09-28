Down to the wire

QUARTZ HILL — The competition at the top of the Golden League has never been better for girls tennis.
Highland, the defending league champion, and Quartz Hill, the perennial league winners until last season, played to a 9-9 tie, Tuesday, at Quartz Hill High.
It was the Bulldogs who walked away with the win, edging the Royals in games, 82-77.
“Honestly, I’m happy with the results of the first half of our season,” Highland coach Matt Winck said. “It was going to be tough for us to go undefeated, because we have two really good opponents.
“Each match could go either way. That’s the beauty of it. When you show up, the outcome is, who knows?”
One of the best matches of the day was the last match to end as Quartz Hill’s No. 1 singles player Chela Nilo faced off with Highland’s No. 2 Alondra Jimenez.
The players were on serve with Nilo leading 5-4 and Jimenez serving. With the Bulldogs up 9-8, Nilo needed to get the win to help her team pull into the tie.
She had back-to-back impressive winners, running to get a short shot by the net and slicing it over for match point and letting out a big yell.
“I hit a slice, luckily it went over and it had enough spin so it wouldn’t bounce very far and she couldn’t get it and it was match point, so it was very lucky for me,” Nilo said. “It felt amazing.”
It wasn’t something Jimenez was expecting.
“She really got me with her slice,” she said. “I seriously didn’t think she was going to get that point and when she did, I was like, ‘You know what, you deserve that one.’ I was so surprised.”
Nilo swept all three of her sets to stay undefeated in Golden League play. She won her other two sets 6-2, 6-3.
“I’m so surprised by my progress,” Nilo said. “It’s just really fun to play with my team.”
But she had to fight for that last win, suffering through a cramping shin.
“I felt it in my second match and it’s painful,” Nilo said. “It hurt to put pressure on it. And my serves, I was scared I’d injure my other leg or land on it weird again.
“But, I had to push aside my fears so I could get the match for my team.”
Jimenez, who said she was nervous against Nilo, but gave the match her all, won her other two sets as well, all though she wasn’t too happy with her first win. She was up 5-2 to Quartz Hill’s Lei Brillantes, who fought back to tie the match at 5-all. Jimenez won the next two games for a 7-5 win. She said the heat drained her energy as it was 99 degrees when the match started.
“My first set, it was rough,” Jimenez said. “The heat, I got really tired. … I felt my whole body just drain. It took all of me to get the ball back.”
Near the end of the first round, clouds covered the intense sun and the temperature started cooling down.
Jimenez bounced back with a 6-0 win in her second set of the day.
“It was a lot a better,” Jimenez said of her second set.
Highland’s No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo rebounded from a loss to Nilo to win her final two sets, 6-1, 6-0, while Annalyn Orlanda won her first set 6-3 and fought back from a 3-0 deficit to win her final set 6-3.
“I’m so proud,” Jimenez said. “Everyone did really good today. They pushed themselves, they got a lot of games, a lot of points. I’m so proud of them and how far we’re coming. We finally have our two-year streak against Quartz Hill, so this is everything.”
Every game won mattered in the match, so even losses were key.
Ariana Valiente and Melody Mendez, playing at No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs, struggled because of a calf injury to Valiente. They lost all three sets, but won nine games.
Highland’s No. 2 team of Giselle Reyes and Isabel Ortiz won two 6-3 sets, while the No. 3 team of Sierra Moses and Luna Mendez won a 6-4 set.
“We just need to get about 10% better at doubles,” Winck said. “We’re probably going to mix them up a bit, try some different teams this next rotation of the league.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Skylar Antoniewicz and Kasey Faulk swept their three sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, while No. 2 Kelsey Moholt and Jocelyn Ortega won two sets, 6-3, 7-5.
Moholt and Ortega trailed 5-2 in their final set, but fought back for the win.
“I feel closer to our team this year,” Nilo said. “We have some freshmen and our team is still new, but I hope we can develop, especially our doubles, and just get better.”
Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield was most impressed with the No. 3 doubles team. The Royals were missing two starters and brought up a player from junior varsity, Sukhmani Brar, to play with Katie Lindsay, who was a JV player last season.
The duo played strong in their first two sets, but lost 6-4, 6-3, before picking up a 6-3 victory over Highland’s No. 1 team.
“To take out the No. 1 and to sweep (doubles in the third round), I just see that the doubles can keep growing,” Litchfield said. “This is just awesome to see them win.”
The two teams are now tied for second in the league standings with Lancaster alone at the top with a 5-0 record.
Highland plays Knight, Thursday, at Quartz Hill, while the Royals play at Palmdale.
Quartz Hill then takes on Lancaster next Tuesday.
