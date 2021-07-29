LOS ANGELES — Hassani Dotson scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Minnesota United a 2-2 tie with with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.
Dotson slipped a shot from the top of the penalty area inside the post.
Carlos Vela scored for the fourth consecutive game to give LAFC (6-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. José Cifuentes stepped in front of a careless pass and played a through ball that Vela won from defender Diego Palacios before chipping a shot over goalkeeper Tyler Miller's right shoulder.
It is Vela's fourth such streak and the fifth in LAFC history (Adama Diomande in 2018).
Emanuel Reynoso flicked a sliding left-footer past goalkeeper into the far corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 49th minute. Tristan Blackmon headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta for his second career goal in the 77th to put LAFC back in front.
Minnesota (6-5-4), which has just one loss in its last 11 games, is unbeaten in three straight beginning with a 1-0 victory over Seattle on July 18 that snapped the Sounders' MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open the season.
LAFC played for the third time in seven days, having lost 2-1 at Portland last Wednesday before rallying from a two-goal deficit at home for a 2-2 tie with Vancouver on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.