Track and Field | CIF State Championships

Donis wins state title in 3,200 meters

Quartz Hill takes sixth in two events

CLOVIS — Highland senior Matthew Donis ran a smart race in the 3,200 meters at the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Buchanan High School.

He kept himself in front nearly the entire race and gave it his all in the final 200 meters to be crowned the race’s state champion with a personal-record time of 8 minutes, 51.37 seconds.

