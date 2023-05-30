Donis wins state title in 3,200 meters

CLOVIS — Highland senior Matthew Donis ran a smart race in the 3,200 meters at the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Buchanan High School.
He kept himself in front nearly the entire race and gave it his all in the final 200 meters to be crowned the race’s state champion with a personal-record time of 8 minutes, 51.37 seconds.
“It feels good,” Donis said. “I wanted to do it and I did, so I’m happy about that.”
The time also broke his own school record and the Golden League record.
“Making it even harder for the future generations to attack,” Donis said. “Although, I sure hope someone takes it sooner rather than later.”
Donis added the title to his CIF State Division 1 cross country title he won in the fall, a rare feat for distance runners.
“I am so proud of Matt,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said. “He has worked so hard for this moment. It’s truly been several years in the making. To be the CIF cross country (state) champion and now the title of being the 3,200-meter track (state) champion is very unique and a huge accomplishment.”
Donis also earned All-American cross country honors, a first for Highland, after finishing 13th at the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.
“Matt has amazing work ethic and shows just as much passion at practice as he does at the meets, despite tribulations,” Blunt said. “His hard work has paid off this weekend. He has made history, being the fastest runner in the two-mile that this Valley has ever had. I’m excited to see what he can do with his future running career.”
Quartz Hill also placed sixth in two events at the state championships.
The Royals’ 4x100 relay team of senior Lea Rachal, sophomore Sanaiya Watkins, junior Brandee Hollins and senior Adonijah Currie matched their school record set last week with a 46.88 to take sixth place.
Then, Currie raced in the girls 200 meters where she took sixth in 24:03. She was in third near the end of the race, but struggled with a hamstring issue and was overtaken at the finish line.
Currie, who transferred from Golden Valley, broke three school records in her one season at Quartz Hill. Other than the 4x100 relay, she also holds the record in the 200 (23.58) and the 400 (54.14). She won the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title in the 200.
She will be running for Arizona State on scholarship next year.
Donis’ race was the last individual event of the night at the state finals. He was in the middle of the pack to start the race, but quickly moved to the front by the end of the first lap.
“To be honest, I didn’t want to lead any of it,” Donis said. “But, I ended up leading most of it, which is fine. I was expecting it to go out a little harder. We were a little slow through the mile, so I decided to turn on the jets after that.”
The pack stayed together for the entire first mile and Donis’ split time for the one-mile was 4:30.31.
“After the mile, we came around like 4:31, I believe, and I was like, ‘Yeah, no, that’s way too slow,’” Donis said. “I think the fifth lap after the mile, I ran 66 (seconds), that’s when everybody starting falling off, besides (Jason) Parra. … Afterward, he congratulated me. Me and him are close friends, so it’s fun racing. He’s only a junior, though, so next year he’s going to follow in my footsteps for sure.”
Jason Parra, of Millikan High School, stayed on pace with Donis. At one point, with about two laps to go, Donis let Parra pass him. It didn’t last long, though, as Donis didn’t like Parra’s pace.
“He started slowing down too much and I was kind of scared of a couple of other guys who tend to do good off of slower paces, because they close really hard on the last lap,” Donis said. “I didn’t want to allow that to happen, so I decided to keep pushing and keep pressing the pace and it worked out pretty well.”
With about 250 meters left to run, Parra tried to pass Donis. But the senior’s determination to have no regrets in his final high school race kicked in and he sped up, giving everything he had as he raced to the finish line, leaving Parra behind.
“Parra was right on my shoulder and he tried passing me,” Donis said. “He’s passed me many, many times before. I was like, ‘No, this is your last race of high school, this pain is not going to last too much longer, let’s just get to the line and you’re done.’
“It was definitely the fastest I’ve closed a race, probably ever. I’m kind of happy about that. I think I found a new gear.”
Donis ran the final lap in 1:00.83 and the second mile in 4:19.
“I know a lot of these guys like to sit and kick, so I knew I had to press the pace, because if not then people like Evan (Noonan) or Carter (Spradling) would have stole the win from me like they have previously throughout the season.”
Parra finished second in 8:53.69, while Dana Hills’ Evan Noonan took third in 8:56.63. Carter Spradling, of Clovis East, finished 16th (9:10.70).
“We’re all friends,” Donis said about all of the 3,200 runners who race against each other at big meets all season. “I’m kind of sad that I’m leaving and I’m not going to be competing with them as much until college, or even if we compete in college. People are going to go all over the country after high school.
“It’s kind of emotional. I mean, it still hasn’t really settled in yet that that was my last race in high school. It was definitely sad saying bye to some of those guys.”
Donis was happy to have his parents, brother and brother’s girlfriend on hand to watch him win the race. He also had Blunt and another Highland coach, Johnny Johnston, on hand to watch him, which he really appreciated.
“(I want to thank) my coaches, my parents, my family, all of my supporters, I guess, like my teammates, my friends, just everybody,” he said.
Donis also received congratulations from his new coach at Mt. San Antonio College.
“He was really happy for me,” Donis said. “He’s really excited to start coaching me in a little bit.”
Donis, who graduates from Highland on his birthday on Thursday, is taking eight days off from running before he starts working out for the summer. On June 16, he’s going on a team retreat for six weeks where he and his new Mt. SAC teammates will be doing altitude training.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Donis said. “I don’t know much of the Mt. SAC guys, so living with them for six weeks, I’ll learn to get pretty close with them pretty quickly. I’m really excited for that.”
It’s been a long, four-year journey to the state championship.
Donis finished his first two-mile run in 12:29. Then, his sophomore year, he was able to run the race in 10 minutes. But he missed qualifying for CIF at the Golden League Finals by one second.
“I think that one second really changed my life, because I was not letting that happen to me again,” he said.
That summer, he went from running 10 minutes in the two-mile to the running a cross country race in the fall in 14:47 for three miles. He has kept improving since then and doesn’t plan to stop.
“I remember running that, I ran like 9:50 through two miles and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I just PR’ed in the two miles on my way to three-mile,” Donis said. “Ever since then it’s been slowly just improving, improving, improving and I hope to keep improving like that through college and post-collegiately.”
