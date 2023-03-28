 Skip to main content
High School Track and Field | Highland

Donis posts second-best time in nation in 3,200 meters

Matthew Donis APU Meet of Champions

DYLAN STEWART/Prep Cal Track

Highland senior Matthew Donis (front) competes in the 3,200 meters at the Azusa Pacific University Meet of Champions Distance Classic on Saturday. Donis finished second to Clovis East junior Carter Spradling (left), who posted a national-best time of 8:51.62. Donis now holds the second-best time in the nation at 8:52.91.

AZUSA — Highland senior Matthew Donis picked up where his cross country season ended. 

The cross country All-American finished second in the 3,200 meters on Saturday at the Azusa Pacific University Meet of Champions Distance Classic.

