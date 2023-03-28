Donis posts second-best time in nation in 3,200 meters

AZUSA — Highland senior Matthew Donis picked up where his cross country season ended.
The cross country All-American finished second in the 3,200 meters on Saturday at the Azusa Pacific University Meet of Champions Distance Classic.
