MOORPARK — Highland junior Matthew Donis finished third in the 3,200-meter run at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet on Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Donis medaled and qualified for the CIF State Track and Field Championships on May 28 at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Donis finished third with a time of nine minutes and 2.49 seconds, breaking his own school record of 9:05.
“He had a strategy for this race today and he stuck to it,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said. “You wouldn’t have know it, but Matt rolled his ankle on lap six. It was visible that he rolled it pretty good, but he was mentally so strong today. He hopes to run his fastest time of the year next Saturday at the State Championships.”
Donis had finished second in the Division 1 boys 3,200 with a time of 9:10.60 at the CIF-Southern Section Finals on May 14.
Palmdale senior Anthony Woods finished 11th in the boys long jump with a leap of 21-feet, 0.50-inches.
Woods finished third (22-3.50) at the CIF-SS Finals to advance to the Masters Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.