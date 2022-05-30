Donis finishes 19th at CIF State Meet

CLOVIS — The Antelope Valley’s lone athlete at the CIF State Track and Field Championships, Highland junior Matthew Donis, had a rough week heading up to his 3,200-meter race on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
He didn’t get to run as much as he normally would have after rolling his ankle on May 21 at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet, where he qualified for the State Meet.
He started the state finals race well, but faded in the second mile and finished 19th out of 27 runners with a time of 9 minutes, 14.74 seconds.
“I’m really proud of him,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said. “He’s showed a lot of courage, a lot of strength. He’s been training so hard, he deserved to be here at state today. … Today just wasn’t his best day, but with that being said, he still ran a decent time.”
Donis was on crutches from the night of May 21 until Wednesday.
“Tuesday, I just got really sad just walking around on crutches because I was like, ‘I hate this,’” he said. “So, I just started walking on it.”
Before Saturday’s race, he hit the injured ankle on an ice chest, but said he didn’t feel any pain during the race.
“I didn’t feel it at all, or at least not too badly,” Donis said. “I felt it while I was warming up and I bumped my ankle into the ice chest earlier, so that’s always good. But, overall, I felt fine all day today. I just sat back, relaxed for the most part and got ready for tonight and didn’t do what I came here to do, but I still have my senior year.”
Donis stayed in the top six for six laps, but started to fade in the seventh lap.
He was fifth after the first lap, fourth after the second lap and third after the third lap.
He dropped back one spot to fourth after the fourth lap and then got caught on the inside of the large pack of runners during the fifth lap, pushing him to sixth and then seventh entering the final lap.
But, while other runners started to push, it seemed Donis was trying to do the same, but his body wasn’t following and he continued to slip in the standings.
“I started out where I wanted to be,” Donis said. “I just wasn’t able to close the way I wanted to close. I don’t know what happened. With like a half-mile to go, I don’t know, I guess I just wasn’t there mentally. I knew I had it in me, but for some reason I just couldn’t move. My legs were tired. I guess I’m just ready for a break.”
The race began about 9:25 p.m. to beat the heat. The temperature was in the high 60s with Antelope Valley-type winds.
“I loved the wind,” Donis said. “I was happy it was windy, because it’s always windy in the AV. I thought this would be an advantage for me, but I guess everything happens for a reason.
“I love running under the lights, it feels nice. Also in this stadium, this environment feels amazing.”
Making it to state was a big accomplishment, especially as the lone athlete from the Antelope Valley.
“There’s a lot of good runners out in California,” Donis said. “We’re the best state in the country so even to qualify for state out here is a little impressive. It’s not too impressive. … It makes me feel good representing the AV. I love doing it. All the AV runners love me and I know they all support me, so I came out here to try to represent the best I could.”
Donis’ parents and other family members made the three-hour drive to support him. Two runners from Littlerock, Logan Mendez and Jonathon Guerra, also made the drive just to watch Donis run.
“My Littlerock friends came out here to watch me,” Donis said. “I’m really happy they came out here to watch me.”
Added Guerra: “It was really fun watching Matt run.”
Despite rolling his ankle in the Masters Meet, Donis broke his own school record with a 9:02.49, to finish third in the race.
“It was good racing with them last week,” Donis said. “I was able to stick with them, even after rolling my ankle half a mile into a 2-mile race.”
It was the second time he broke the record after running a 9:05.58 at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 16, which broke the old school record of 9:08 set in 2008. His PR in the 3,200 last year was 10:19.95.
“Definitely coaching, definitely solid workouts from my coach,” Donis said about what helped him run faster this season. “Really hard workouts, but I push through them. That’s how I got to where I am — just mental toughness, doing hard work all the time. Definitely just the workouts got me here, pretty much.”
He was on a pace for a sub-9 minute run on Saturday before fading. The winner of the race, Davis High School’s Zachary Ayers, ran an 8:56.93, while Newbury Park’s Daniel Appleford ran an 8:58.42 for second place.
Donis also ran personal-record times in the 800 meters (1:57.14 at Mt. SAC Relays) and the 1,600 meters (4:21.86 at Golden League Prelims on April 20).
In the fall, he reached the Cross Country State Meet and finished 21st overall.
Donis plans to rest for a couple of weeks before picking up cross country training in preparation for another state run in six months.
“I’ll probably take two weeks off and then get ready for cross country,” he said. “Get ready to run here again for state at cross country, go for top five.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.