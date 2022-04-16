Donis breaks ’Dogs’ school record in 3,200

WALNUT — Highland junior Matt Donis broke the school record in the invitational 3,200-meter run at the Mt. SAC Relays on Friday.
Donis ran a time of 9 minutes, 5 seconds, breaking the school record of 9:08 set in 2008 and finishing second in the race.
“I’m excited,” Donis said. “It gives me more confidence going into the postseason.”
Donis also shaved 21 seconds off of his previous personal-best time of 9:26.
“I felt good today. I just focused mainly on tactics, because in my last race I didn’t race smart, so I didn’t do good,” Donis said. “I was able to stay relaxed throughout the race.”
Highland coach Ashley Blunt was also proud of how Donis performed in the race.
“He ran a smart race tonight,” she said. “He’s been training hard, staying healthy, and is ready for postseason.”
Donis and senior teammate Cesar Cuevas will compete in the seeded 800 meters today along with the Highland boys seeded 4x100 relay team.
“I’m hoping to go under 1:53, but it depends on how my legs feel tomorrow,” Donis said about his next race, which starts at 10 a.m.
The Golden League prelims are on Wednesday, followed by the finals on April 27.
Prep Baseball
Highland 7, Lancaster 2
LANCASTER — The Highland baseball team completed a sweep of Lancaster with a 7-2 victory on Friday afternoon.
Senior Tony Cano led the Bulldogs (17-6, 9-1 Golden League) with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, including four RBIs, while sophomore Caleb Montemayor finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Highland sophomore Will Paxton finished 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while senior Shea Lewis went 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored and junior Jakob Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.
Highland junior Carter Wood picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out eight in six innings. Montemayor pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close out the game.
Sophomore Luke Doster had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles (6-7-2, 3-6-1), while seniors Logan Fekety and Nolan Murawski also had one hit apiece.
Lancaster seniors Brayden Fischenich and Jack DeLeuw scored one run apiece.
Highland plays Palmdale on Wednesday, while Lancaster plays at Antelope Valley.
College Softball
Mt. SAC 10, AVC 0 (6)
WALNUT — The Antelope Valley College softball team dropped a non-conference game to Mt. San Antonio College, 10-0 in six innings on Friday.
Mt. SAC (32-3) is ranked No. 1 in Southern California and No. 2 in the state.
“It was a tough loss against a very good team,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We could not get a clutch hit, leaving 10 runners stranded.”
Ariel Nieto had two of the Marauders’ four hits, including a double, while Natalie Gomez and Victoria Alcantar each had one hit. Alcantar also walked twice for AVC (25-10), which drew five walks in the game.
Hailey Johnson, Nayely Delgado, Denise Carrillo and Alanna Hernandez all had sacrifices for the Marauders.
Alcantar took the loss in the circle, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in just one inning of work. Emmeliz Sera pitched the final four-plus frames, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
The Marauders, who are currently one game behind Bakersfield in the Western State Conference standings, take on the Renegades on the road on Tuesday.
Swimming
Meet of Champions
WALNUT — The Knight, Lancaster and Quartz Hill swim teams all competed in the Meet of Champions prelims on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College.
Knight had 32 swims and 21 of those bettered their times this season.
Senior David Fletcher dropped times in both the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 7.23 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (6:09.41) for CIF-Southern Section Division 4 consideration times.
Lancaster brought three swimmers and senior Destiny Carger garnered a CIF-SS Division 4 consideration time in the 100-yard backstroke in a season-best 1:16.70.
The Quartz Hill girls had 16 swims with seven time improvements.
Bethany Burga, Emily Drossel, Isabelle Drossel and Kiana Henriquez all advanced to the finals with CIF-SS Division 3 consideration times.
Burga advanced in the 200 free (2:00.01) and the 50 free (25.36), while Emily Drossel also advanced in the 200 free (1:59.77) and the 100 butterfly (58.46).
Isabelle Drossel advanced in the 50 free (26.13) and is the second alternate in the 100 free (57.36), while Henriquez advanced in the 100 butterfly (1:02.98).
The Quartz Hill boys also had 16 swims with 10 time improvements.
Sebastian Petho advanced to today’s finals in the 200 freestyle (1:46.60) and the 100 backstroke (56.64). Both times were CIF-SS Division 3 qualifying times.
Miguel Valencia also earned a CIF-SS Division 3 qualifying times in the 200 freestyle (1:54.75) and the 100 freestyle (52.16), but did not advance to the finals.
Ethan Howell also earned a CIF-SS D3 consideration time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:07.25 and AJ Petho had a consideration time in the 100 breaststroke, swimming a personal-best 1:05.66.
The finals and relays will be raced today starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.