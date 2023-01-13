LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double with that pair of clutch 3-pointers, hitting with six seconds left in regulation and again with 47.8 seconds to go in the first OT. Christian Wood added 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Mavs' fourth straight win over the Lakers.

