Rams Raiders Practice Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald drinks water during a joint NFL football practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wednesday, in Thousand Oaks. 

 

 Ryan Sun

THOUSAND OAKS — The most recent time Aaron Donald participated in a joint NFL preseason practice before Thursday, he ripped the helmet off a Cincinnati player and swung it at a few Bengals during a big brawl last year.

A few years before that, he was part of a knock-down, drag-out fight when his Los Angeles Rams held workouts against the Raiders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.