Rams Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) battles Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (73) during the first half on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Donald sprained his ankle in the game.

 

 Reed Hoffmann

LOS ANGELES — Even Aaron Donald is not immune to the injury bug that has consumed the Los Angeles Rams’ season.

The seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle sprained his ankle Sunday in Los Angeles’ fifth consecutive loss, coach Sean McVay said Monday. The Rams believe the injury is a high ankle sprain, which often requires multiple weeks of recovery.

