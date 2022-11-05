LEXINGTON, Ky. — Comparisons of Flightline to legendary Triple Crown champion Secretariat may initially sound like a stretch, though they offer a hint about his dominance.

The 4-year-old bay colt has yet to lose in five starts, and four of his wins have been by double-digit lengths. All told, Flightline has won by a whopping 63 lengths combined, including a 19¼-length romp in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar on Sept. 3.

