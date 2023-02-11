Super Bowl QB Shuffle Football

Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 29, in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa says he’s “all in” to return next season.

 

 Jeff Dean

PHOENIX — Tua Tagovailoa is grateful the Miami Dolphins kept him off the field after suffering his second concussion and he has no doubts about returning to play next season.

The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s final three games, including a playoff loss to Buffalo, after being diagnosed with a concussion following a loss to Green Bay on Dec. 25.

