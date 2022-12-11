Chargers Cardinals Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half on Nov. 27 in Glendale, Ariz. The Chargers host the Dolphins on Sunday.

 Rick Scuteri

LOS ANGELES — Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams.

Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have already accomplished: get to the postseason.

