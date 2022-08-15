Dodgers Royals Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Trea Turner walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Twins won 4-0 to end the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.

A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.

