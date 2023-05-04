APTOPIX Phillies Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy (right) is mobbed by teammates as he scores after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 10-6.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run third inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.