Dodgers Padres Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team’s game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO — Freddie Freeman drove in four runs on four hits, including a two-run homer, and Trea Turner hit a go-ahead, three-run double for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday night to reduce to four their magic number for clinching the NL West.

The Dodgers, an MLB-best 95-43, can clinch a postseason berth for the 10th straight season with a victory Sunday or a Milwaukee loss. They are also closing in on their ninth division title in 10 seasons.

