Dodgers’ Max Muncy

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy (13) is congratulated by J.D. Martinez (28) and Will Smith (16) after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won 9-8 in 12 innings.

LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor scored on a bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning, Max Muncy homered twice to move back into the major league lead, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-8 on Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Trayce Thompson drew a walk on a full count with the bases loaded count off Jorge López (1-1) to give Los Angeles the victory.

