Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts connects for a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Julio Urias continued to solidify his spot atop the Dodgers’ rotation while Mookie Betts hit one of Los Angeles’ four home runs in a 12-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night that ended their three-game losing streak.

Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Will Smith also homered as the Dodgers ended their first skid of three games since they were swept by San Francisco in June. Betts’ home run was his career-best 33rd.

