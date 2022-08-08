Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (35) hits a solo home run against Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the third inning on Sunday in Los Angeles. Bellinger hit two home runs and the Dodgers won 4-0.

LOS ANGELES — A few days after the Padres outmaneuvered the Dodgers for Juan Soto, San Diego rolled into Chavez Ravine with a formidable new lineup and big plans to raise a few questions about Los Angeles’ dominance.

The Padres are headed home from a sobering weekend knowing the Dodgers still have all the answers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.