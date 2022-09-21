LOS ANGELES — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader.
The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth.
Jameson (2-0) and the Diamondbacks ended the Dodgers' five-game winning streak. After throwing seven scoreless innings in his major league debut last week against San Diego, the 25-year-old righty extended his career-opening scoreless streak to 12 innings before finally giving up a pair of runs on Max Muncy's 21st homer.
Jameson allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out seven and walking one.
"You have to respect (the Dodgers), but at the end of the day, it's just another. team and guys in the box," Jameson said. "I'm out there competing and trying to put myself and my team in position to win a ballgame and that's what did."
Reyes Moronta pitched the ninth for his first save. Arizona won for only the second time in its last 22 games at Dodger Stadium.
"(Game 1) was brutal. They ripped us apart," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "When the game was over, I mentioned that I wanted these guys to understand what they had, what got away from them and we need to flush it and turn the page and be ready to play in Game 2. They were. ... I couldn't me more proud of these guys."
The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 103-45, committed a season-high four errors and gave up three unearned runs. Shortstop Trea Turner had a second-inning error that led to a run, while pitcher Tyler Anderson and right fielder Mookie Betts committed errors in the sixth that allowed two more runs to score as Arizona took a 3-0 lead.
"We didn't play good baseball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "The first game, we kind of stole that one. In the second game, it's hard to win when you give up outs, you give up bases. It was just a sloppy game and their kid came out there and threw the baseball well."
Anderson (15-4) returned from the paternity list and allowed three runs — all unearned — and two hits in six innings.
Marte's home run in the seventh off Phil Bickford gave Arizona a 4-2 lead. It was his 12th of the season. Corbin Carroll had an RBI triple in the ninth inning for Arizona.
"We hadn't won a game here in a long time and I think a lot of people were aware of that" Lovullo said. "In order to get to where we want to get to, we have to play well against every team, especially teams in the NL West."
Ryan Pepiot (3-0) got the win in the opener with three innings of relief. Kevin Ginkel (1-1) took the loss.
DODGERS COME BACK IN FIRST GAME
Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader.
“We did everything we could to give them the game and they gave us extra outs,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 103-44, won their fifth in a row. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth after being hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner's helmet. Removed for precautionary reasons, Turner was expected to start the nightcap.
After stranding 12 runners though seven innings, managing just one run on seven hits, the Dodgers batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit.
“There's a lot of life in this club,” said Justin Turner, who had three hits. “It wasn't all sexy three-run home runs. It was grinding at-bats.”
Austin Barnes chased Caleb Smith with a two-run homer that drew the Dodgers to 5-3. Pinch-hitter Will Smith singled with the bases loaded to make it 5-4.
“He takes good at-bats all the time and hadn't really gotten great results all season long, but I think down the stretch if you look at the last two months the quality ABs he's put together, some big swings, big knocks and basically does a helluva job behind the plate with our pitching staff,” Turner said. “Great job by Barnsie getting us through that.”
Los Angeles tied the game on Trayce Thompson's infield single to third before the 22-year-old Vargas, playing his ninth game in the big leagues, came through against Joe Mantiply with his second hit of the inning. He got the rally started with a leadoff single.
“When you go from playing every day in the minor leagues to coming up and kind of getting put in a role position, that's something you have to learn how to do, too,” Turner said of Vargas. “He's been great, he's been positive.”
Vargas made a nifty catch on Ketel Marte in the fifth, going to his left, then reversing to his right while battling the sun before he turning around and snagging the ball.
“He's getting his feet wet. He's learning on the fly,” Roberts said of Vargas.
Ryan Pepiot (3-0) got the win with three innings of relief. Chris Martin pitched the ninth to earn his second save.
Christian Walker hit his 35th home run and Daulton Varsho also connected for Arizona, which lost for the 20th time in 21 games at Dodger Stadium.
Kevin Ginkel (1-1) took the loss.
Arizona starter Zach Davies allowed one run and five hits in three innings. He struck out three and walked two.
The D-backs took a 2-1 lead on Varsho's homer leading off the third. They tied it 1-all on a two-out, ground-rule double by Cooper Hummel in the second.
Arizona extended its lead to 3-1 on Varsho's RBI single in the fourth.
The D-backs made it 5-1 in the fifth. Walker homered Dodgers starter Michael Grove, and Alek Thomas singled and Josh Rojas scored on Vargas' throwing error from left field.
Vargas' throw to third struck Thomas' helmet as he was going into the base and the ball ricocheted and hit Turner in the side. Turner left the game soon after.
Grove gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.
REMEMBERING MAURY
The Dodgers paid tribute to former shortstop Maury Wills, who died Monday at 89. Wills helped the Dodgers win three World Series titles and was the 1962 NL MVP when he stole a then-record 104 bases.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Dodgers: Turner left the doubleheader opener after he was hit in the side by a deflected throw in the fifth inning, but was in the starting lineup for the second game.
UP NEXT
D-backs: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA) will be making his 40th career start against the Dodgers, with a 2.93 ERA against them in 245.1 innings.
Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (2-2, 3.46) is making his sixth start since returning from Tommy John surgery and his 11th start over the past two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.