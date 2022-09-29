Dodgers Padres Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman watches his RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday in San Diego. The Dodgers won 1-0 for their 107th win of the season.

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO — Freddie Freeman helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series last year and on Wednesday night he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers set the franchise season record with their 107th victory.

Freeman singled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 1-0 in the second straight extra-inning game between the rivals.

