Blue Jays Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ James Outman steals second base during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Outman hit in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Dodgers an 8-7 victory.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Dave Roberts said he had a tough time describing the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-7 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wild and crazy would be a good place to start, especially the last two innings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.