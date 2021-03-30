LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers roughed up Angels starter Shohei Ohtani and went on to win 10-2 in a spring training exhibition game at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
Ohtani allowed seven runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in just 2.1 innings.
Ohtani also gave up three home runs to the Dodgers — Chris Taylor hit a two-run shot, Corey Seager had a solo home run and Will Smith added a three-run bomb.
The Dodgers finished with seven hits and took advantage of seven walks.
Julio Urias held the Angels to just one run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 5.1 innings. The one run was on a solo homer by Phil Gosselin in the fourth inning.
The two teams meet again Tuesday night in their spring finale before the regular season starts on Thursday.
ANGELS MOVES
The Angels added a pair of relievers three days before their opener, agreeing to $1 million, one-year contracts with left-hander Tony Watson and side-arming, right-hander Steve Cishek on Monday night.
Watson was released from a minor league contract with Philadelphia on Friday after allowing five runs — four earned — and nine hits in five innings over seven spring training appearances. He struck out seven and walked two.
Watson, 35, is 40-25 with 32 saves and a 2.80 ERA in 10 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2011-17), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017) and San Francisco (2018-20). He leads active left-handers in appearances since 2011.
Cishek was released Thursday from a minor league contract with Houston after seven spring training appearances. The 35-year-old allowed three runs — on three solo homers — and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
He is 32-37 with 132 saves and a 2.78 ERA in 11 major league seasons with the Marlins (2010-15), St. Louis (2015), Seattle (2016-17), Tampa Bay (2017), the Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and the Chicago White Sox (2020).
Both took less than they would have gotten had they been added to major league rosters under their original contracts this season: Watson $3 million and Cishek $2.25 million.
Los Angeles placed right-hander Luke Bard on the 60-day injured list.
ASTROS 2, NATIONALS 2 (9)
Stephen Strasburg gave up two runs, four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. Astros starter Jake Odorizzi allowed an unearned run and three hits, leaving with the bases loaded in the third, then Odorizzi, returned to get one out in the fourth.
METS 3, CARDINALS 3 (9)
Nolan Arenado hit his first home run for St. Louis, a solo shot in the first. Edmundo Sosa hit a tying homer off Trevor Hildenberger in the ninth. Adam Wainwright allowed two runs and three hits in 2.2 innings. Starter Carlos Martínez entered in the fourth and gave up only a walk in three scoreless innings. Taijuan Walker allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.
RAYS 8, ORIOLES 3 (7)
Yoshi Tsutsugo led off the game with his first homer and Yandy Díaz hit a two-out triple later in the inning. Willy Adames hit a pair of solo homer, doubling his home run total. Rich Hill allowed three runs, five hits and two walks in five innings. Baltimore's Austin Hays hit his fourth homer. Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4.1 innings after pitching nine shutout innings in three relief appearances this spring.
TIGERS 5, YANKEES 2
Domingo Germán allowed two runs and four hits in four after entering with nine shutout innings that included 13 strikeouts. Thairo Estrada hit his third homer. Detroit rookie Akil Baddoo hit his team-high fifth homer and Miguel Cabrera hit his second. José Ureña allowed one run, one hit and five walks in 4.2 innings.
RED SOX 4, BRAVES 0 (7)
J.D. Martinez hit his first home run for Boston, and Kiké Hernández and Marwin González each hit hit third with his third homer, a two-run shot. Tanner Houck, Boston's No. 2 pitching prospect, allowed two hits in 4.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Atlanta's Ian Anderson gave up four runs and five hits in 2.2 innings.
BLUE JAYS 13, PHILLIES 7
Bryce Harper hit his fourth home run and Zach Eflin allowed two runs — one earned — and eight hits in five innings. Rowdy Tellez homered for Toronto.
TWINS 5, PIRATES 3
Chad Kuhl was announced as the Pirates' opening-day starter. Erik Gonzalez hit his second home run and Ke'Bryan Hayes raised his average to .429 with two hits. Mitch Garver went 0 for 4 in his first action since the Minnesota catcher took a foul tip off his left index finger on Thursday, Willians Astudillo homered and Jake Cave had an RBI triple.
CUBS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1
Craig Kimbrel allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in an inning of relief. Pedro Strop struck out two in the ninth. Willson Contreras had three hits including a double and a home run and Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer. Cubs starter Zach Davies allowed one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Arizona's Caleb Smith gave up seven runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings, and Christian Walker hit his fifth homer.
ROYALS 5, INDIANS 4
Grabriel Cancel hit a game-ending triple, and Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana homered off starter Zach Plesac. Ryan O'Hearn also homered. Brady Singer, the Royals first-round pick in 2018, allowed two hits in five innings. Cleveland's Jose Fermin hit a two-run homer.
MARINERS 5, REDS 5
Chris Flexen allowed two hits in three innings. Closer Rafael Montero allowed a run on two hits and a pair of walks and got just two outs in the fifth. Reds starter Brandon Finnegan, who hasn't played since 2017 because of two shoulder injuries, gave up three runs, two hits and two walks in one inning.
GIANTS 7, ATHLETICS 2
Giants starter Logan Webb allowed one run, his first this spring training, and four hits in six innings. Will Wilson homered in the ninth. A's starter Sean Manaea gave up five runs, five hits and four walks in 3.1 innings.
ROCKIES 10, PADRES 2
Ryan Rolison, a first-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, gave up one run, one hit and three walks in three innings. Garrett Hampson hit a three-run homer and Connor Joe had a three-run double in the seven-run fourth inning. Padres starter Dinelson Lamet allowed one run and two hits in 1.1 innings. Pedro Florimón homered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.