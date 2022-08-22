Marlins Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot throws to a Miami Marlins batter during the first inning on Sunday in Los Angeles. Pepiot held the Marlins to two runs on four hits in six innings.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits in six innings as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers.

