LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy continued to rebound from a slow start to the season with a home run and Julio Urias pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games with a 10-3 victory Tuesday night over the Minnesota Twins.

The defeat knocked the Twins into a first-place tie in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians, the first time they have not held sole possession of the top spot in the division since June 24.

