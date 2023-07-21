Pirates Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts laughs as he walks through the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 3 in Los Angeles. The Dodgers return this weekend to Globe Life Field, where they won the 2020 World Series during the pandemic.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers were isolated for a long time when they were last in North Texas — and won the World Series in the most unusual postseason.

For the first time since those neutral-site 2020 playoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers return this weekend to Globe Life Field, where they also won the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series that October. They were also at the same hotel they will stay in for a much shorter trip this time.

