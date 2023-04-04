Dodgers-Rockies KR

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

Jason Heyward rounds the bases after hitting his first home run as a Dodger against the Colorado Rockies on Monday in Los Angeles. Heyward’s two-run homer was part of a seven-run rally with two outs in the fifth inning that helped the Dodgers to a 13-4 victory.

LOS ANGELES — On a night that felt more Wrigley Field than Dodger Stadium, Jason Heyward made himself right at home.

The former Cubs outfielder slammed a two-run homer — his first in a Dodgers uniform — to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the fifth inning, and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Rockies 13-4 on Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.