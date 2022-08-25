Brewers Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games.

