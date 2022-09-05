Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Trayce Thompson (25) hits a three-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) in the seventh inning, Sunday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB at 92-41, extended their lead over the Padres in the NL West to 19 games with 29 games remaining. The Dodgers’ magic number to claim the division is nine.

