Giants Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy gestures as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. Muncy hit two solo shots in the Dodgers’ 6-3 victory.

LOS ANGELES — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning, Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to seven and improved to 11-4 against their rival this season. All of the game's runs came on homers.

