Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Jason Heyward (23) celebrates with David Peralta after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, in Los Angeles.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and James Outman also went deep for the Dodgers — the 11th time this season they’ve hit at least four home runs. They are second in the majors with 204 homers.

