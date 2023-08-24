Dodgers Guardians Baseball

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks through the dugout during a rain delay in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, in Cleveland.

 

CLEVELAND — The Los Angeles Dodgers led the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 after two innings Wednesday night when heavy rain forced the suspension of play until Thursday.

The game was finally called for the night after a delay of 1 hour, 36 minutes. It is set to resume at 12:10 p.m.

