LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times in a 13-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Betts helped propel a Los Angeles offense that belted out a season-best 15 hits. The Dodgers also tied a season high for runs as they scored in every inning but the sixth en route to a fourth straight win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.