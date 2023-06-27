Astros Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a double, his 2,000th career hit, in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros on Sunday in Los Angeles.

 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th hit, reaching the milestone with a double in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in 11 innings Sunday night,

With a sizable family contingent in attendance, Freeman’s sharp line drive to right field was his second double of the game and drove in Mookie Betts, making him the 295th player in major league history to reach the mark.

