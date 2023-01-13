Dodgers Bauer Assault Allegations

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the San Francisco Giants on May 21, 2021, in San Francisco. Bauer was released and designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday.

NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer was released Thursday by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.

Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment on Jan. 6, the last day to restore him to the roster, after arbitrator Martin Scheinman cut the suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The Dodgers placed the pitcher on waivers Thursday, and any team can claim Bauer by 1 p.m. EST Friday.

