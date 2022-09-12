Dodgers Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner (10) is congratulated by Max Muncy (13) after hitting a grand slam against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning, Sunday, in San Diego. The Dodgers won 11-2.

SAN DIEGO — Reaching the playoffs is becoming routine yet still special for Justin Turner and the the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After emphatically becoming the first team to clinch a postseason spot this year with an 11-2 victory Sunday over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers didn’t celebrate on the field beyond their usual post-victory handshake line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.