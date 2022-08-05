Dodgers Giants Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Giants during the first inning, Thursday, in San Francisco. Kershaw left the game in the fifth inning because of lower back pain.

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with lower back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Kershaw felt discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.

