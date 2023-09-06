Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman reacts after striking out looking during the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, in Miami. The Dodgers lost 6-3.

 

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie in the Miami Marlins’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers played their first game since the arrest of star pitcher Julio Urías late Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami.

