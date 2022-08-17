Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner hits an RBI single during the 11th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in Milwaukee. The Dodgers went up 4-3 on Turner’s hit, but lost 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th.

 Aaron Gash

MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night.

“I just tried to make contact,” said Caratini, who was mobbed by his teammates after the hit. “Whether it’s a flyball or putting the ball in play, try to get at least one run in and thankfully it worked.”

