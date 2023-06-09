Dodgers Reds Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Cincinnati. Kershaw struck out nine in seven innings of the Dodgers’ 6-0 win.

CINCINNATI — Clayton Kershaw said he knew he had to do his part to stop the bleeding.

Following two straight walk-off losses, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and former league MVP pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Thursday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid a series sweep.

