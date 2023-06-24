Astros Dodgers Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas (11) and Mookie Betts celebrate the team's 3-2 win against the Houston Astros on Friday in Los Angeles. 

 

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — Michael Busch doubled in the go-ahead in the fourth inning, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 in an acrimonious game on Friday night.

The first interleague meeting since 2021 between the defending World Series champion Astros and the Dodgers, who led baseball with 111 wins last season, was filled with rancor.

