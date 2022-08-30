Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman watches his base hit that led to the winning run in the 10th inning against the Miami Marlins, Monday, in Miami. The Dodgers defeated the Marlins 3-2.

MIAMI — Chris Martin has exceeded the Los Angeles Dodgers’ expectations since they traded for him in late July.

The well-traveled reliever inherited a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th inning and got the final two outs as the NL-West leading Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

