Rockies Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the third inning on Friday in Los Angeles. Lynn earned his third straight win as the Dodgers defeated the Rockies 6-1.

 Ryan Sun

LOS ANGELES — What a difference pitching for a first-place team is making for Lance Lynn.

The 36-year-old veteran won his third consecutive start with the surging Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

