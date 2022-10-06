Rockies Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the second inning, Wednesday, in Los Angeles. Kershaw allowed one run, one hit and one walk and struck out nine in five innings of the Dodgers’ 6-1 victory.

LOS ANGELES — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs.

