LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't trade for Mookie Betts three years ago to be an infielder. However, his offensive production when starting on the dirt is better than when he's patrolling the outfield.

Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep and the Dodgers beat the Angels for the ninth straight time, 11-4 on Friday night.

