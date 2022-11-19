Dodgers Bellinger Baseball

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger stands in the dugout before the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2 in San Francisco. The Dodgers didn't tender Bellinger a contract on Friday, making the 2019 National League MVP a free agent.

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.

Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.

