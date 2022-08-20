Marlins Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson catches a fly ball, hit by the Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes, at the wall in the ninth inning on Friday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith’s fielder’s choice-grounder scored Mookie Betts with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night for their major league-leading 34th come-from-behind victory.

After six scoreless innings, the Dodgers rallied with runs in the seventh and eighth.

