Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts turns a double play while avoiding the Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo (2) on a ball hit by Carson Kelly in the third inning, Monday, in Phoenix. It was Betts’ 25th time playing second base. He hit a three-run home run in the ninth to help the Dodgers win 6-0.

PHOENIX — Leave the math to everyone else. The Los Angeles Dodgers know how to win baseball games.

Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Cody Bellinger added a two-run double and the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Monday night behind Tyler Anderson, becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season.

